Forty Years Ago, April 24, 1981: US Scraps N-deal

Informed official sources told The Washington Post on Thursday that the Reagan ad­ministration was ending the 18-year-old US nuclear cooperation agreement with India. The substance of the decision was made known to the Indian government last week by senior State Department officials during high-level talks here that centred on nuclear issues. If true, it makes nonsense of earlier claims by Eric Gonsalves, leader of the Indian team at the talks, and American officials that no decision had been taken.

MP House As Hideout

The Teen Murti Marg house of a Congress (I) M P from Gujarat has been the hideout for some notorious criminals in northern India since last summer. At least two dacoits arrested by the police over the past two months have disclosed that they and their associates lived in the servants’ quarters of the house during their visits to Delhi.

Bonus To PSUs

The Union Finance Minister, R Venkataraman, on Thursday reiterated the government’s resolve to control payment of unlimited dearness allowance and bonus to some public sector employees. Replying to a calling-attention motion in the Lok Sabha on the payment of bonus to LIC employees, he said it was to uphold the rule of law that the government had ordered the LIC to pay bonus to its employees in terms of the 1974 agreement.

Jaguar Crash

The crash of a Jaguar fighter aircraft on the morning of April 15 near Ambala strangely coincided with the arrival of the British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, in New Delhi. The Defence Ministry placed a ban on any news concerning the crash. The Rs 7.5-crore aircraft was a total wreck. A high-level inquiry into the crash is on.