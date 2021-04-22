Forty Years Ago, April 22, 1981: US-Pak Deal

The United States has offered and Pakistan has accepted a five-year programme of military sales credits, economic aid, durable relationship and support for the independence of Pakistan, Agha Shahi, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State, Alexander Haig, told correspondents in Washington. Asked why Pakistan had accepted a $500 million/year programme from the Reagan administration after rejecting as “peanuts” the Carter administration’s offer of $493 million, both Shahi and Haig stressed that the figures were being negotiated and that the dialogue was continuing.

13 Tribals Killed

Thirteen tribal people were killed in a police firing which followed violence by a 5,000-strong tribal procession during which a police constable was speared to death in Indervalli village of Adilabad district. The Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Adilabad, and 20 other police personnel were injured in stone-throwing by the tribals.

Strike For Wage hike

Industrial activity in the national capital came to a standstill today as more than half-a-milllion workers struck work demanding a minimum wage of Rs 500 per month. Minor incidents marred the generally peaceful strike called by the Joint Action Committee of Delhi units of central trade unions.

Death Penalty

The Supreme Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Kuljeet Singh alias Ranga seeking reconsideration of the sentence of death imposed on him in the Chopra children murder case. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Y V Chandrachud, in its unanimous judgment, held that Ranga’s part in carrying out the nefarious plan was no less significant than that of [his partner] Billa.