Forty Years Ago: April 22, 1980

Assam Violence

The police used lathis and teargas to disperse several thousand people as they squatted in the Chandmari area after having been prevented from proceeding to the pipeline headquarters of Oil India Limited at Narengi. At the end of the day of heavy lathi-charges, teargassing and arrests in and around Narengi, 15 km from Assam, the Assam government was no nearer to making crude oil flow again to the refineries. More than 100 persons, including women, were injured in the lathicharge. A spokesman for the Gauhati Medical College Hospital, where the injured were taken, said four of them were in a critical condition.

Growth is 5 per cent

The Planning Commission expects to achieve 5 per cent annual growth rate during the Sixth Five-Year Plan which will have a new time-frame from 1980-81 to 1984-85. It may even be possible to achieve the growth rate of 5.5 per cent during the last years of the Plan. The time-frame and targets were fixed at the first meeting of the reconstituted Planning Commission in Delhi under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. The rolling plan concept has been given a go-by on the ground that it will mean the very end of the planning exercise as Mrs Gandhi put it in her opening remarks at the commission’s meeting. At the same time, she recognised the need for continuous monitoring and preparation of contingency plans whenever the original projections go awry.

Yemen President

President Abdul Fattah Ismail (41), of South Yemen, the Soviet Union’s closest ally in the Arab world, resigned for “health reasons”. Sources in Cairo said Ismail’s resignation was the culmination of a power struggle with Prime Minister Ali Nasser Mohammed. Mohammed was elected by the central committee of the ruling Socialist Party to replace Ismail as chairman of the presidium of the Supreme People’s Council (President) and secretary-general of the party.

