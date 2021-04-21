Forty Years Ago, April 21, 1981: Reagan’s plan

The Reagan administration is preparing a strategy that would build up and modernise America’s strategic and tactical nuclear weaponry, as well as prepare conventional forces for a protracted war with the Soviet Union or any other country on several fronts simultaneously. This would not only call for vast increases in expenditure but may necessitate reintroduction of the draft. Arming other nations, particularly Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, might also be necessary. The policy, said The New York Times, also envisages revitalising the defence industry to double or triple production within a year of the onset of hostilities.

Transfer case

A writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Union Law Minister’s circular letter requesting the Chief Ministers to obtain the consent of additional judges of high courts for transfer to other high courts was admitted on Monday by Justice M L Pendse at the Bombay High Court. The writ petition was filed by Iqbal M Chagla and others.

FM to tax evaders

Finance Minister R Venkataraman said that the special bearer bond scheme was intended as the last chance to those having black money to bring it into productive channels. Inaugurating a three-day conference of income-tax commissioners, Venkataraman called for a relentless drive against tax evaders.

Hallucinations

“He is suffering from hallucinations,” an official spokesman said in New Delhi about a British journalist who wrote about “Russian military officers openly strutting about in Delhi”. The External Affairs Ministry spokesman made the remark when newsmen mentioned a report about “Russian influence” in the Daily Mail, by its representative who covered the visit of British PM Mrs Margaret Thatcher.