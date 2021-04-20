Forty Years Ago, April 20, 1981: PM’s warning

If people’s expectations are consistently belied, they will opt for new institutions in the hope that they will serve them better, Prime Minister warned while inaugurating a new Council Hall building at Nariman Point. The legislature and judiciary should always be conscious of their role as agents of social change. “We are all committed to democracy, but democracy and violence cannot co-exist. Some people connive at violent agitations or attempt to negate the outcome of elections or squeeze some concessions from society. They forfeit their claims to be democratic,” she said. There is a big difference between peoples’ rule and mob, the PM pointed and quoted Edmund Burke: “Our great republic will not survive if there is hate and violence in our hearts”.

Tarapur talks

Authorities in Washington say that there is no question of any “either-or” over Tarapur fuel and the next meeting on the issue will hopefully be held in Delhi. Sources said that Reagan administration had put forward its view and the talks would continue. No one is prepared to say that the US will continue fuel supply. But India is confident that one way or the other it will continue its operation. India has the technical knowhow to do it.

Sanctions on SA

Foreign ministers from non-aligned countries called on the United Nation Security Council on Sunday to impose mandatory sanctions on South Africa to force it out of Namibia (Southwest Africa). The nations insisted that the conditions should include an oil embargo.

Rocket launched

Indian and West German scientists have carried out the first test flight of an Indian-made rocket carrying payloads of both countries. The operation was a part of a collaboration between ISRO and the West German agency DPVR.