Forty Years Ago, April 17, 1980: Bank Nationalisation

Captains of trade and industry have criticised the nationalisation of six more private sector banks as a step that will disturb the country’s investment climate. The president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Hari Shankar Singhania, said in a statement that the government’s actions were “sad and bad”. It was sad because the government had chosen to fritter away its energy on a needless exercise, and bad because it would “disturb the investment climate”.

Assam Status

The Supreme Court decided not to interfere with the Gauhati High Court order staying the operation of the two notifications by the Assam governor. The central government had requested special leave to appeal against the High Court order in view of the “disturbed” conditions in the state. The SC directed that the High Court may take up the government’s petition as early as possible and dispose it off on Friday. Justice B L Hansaria of the High Court had passed the stay order on April 7. The government was given 10 days to file its reply. Instead, it has directly approached the SC.

Sartre Dead

Jean-Paul Sartre, pioneer of the existentialist philosophy that man’s freedom of choice is the root of his despair, died on Tuesday at 74 after a month-long illness, the Paris social welfare office said. The writer and thinker whose ideas enthralled postwar Europe won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1964. But Satre refused to accept it saying that such awards lend too much weight to a writer’s influence. A leading exponent of 20th century existentialism, his writings probed man as a responsible but lonely being, burdened with the terrifying freedom to choose and set adrift in a meaningless universe. Sartre wanted his materialist philosophy to help mankind shake off oppression and inequality.

