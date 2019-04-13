Forty Years Ago: April 13, 1979

New Ugandan Regime

Advertising

The policy of the new Ugandan government is likely to be non-aligned with a slight tinge towards the west. The delay in the announcement of the new government, members of which have already been chosen under the leadership of academic Yusuf Lulu, 67, is because President Idi Amin has not yet acknowledged his defeat. Today, Amin said in a radio broadcast that he is still in command of the situation as president of Uganda. Until Amin is captured, dead or alive, or his escape to some other country — probably to Libya where Colonel Gadaffi has promised him asylum — is confirmed, the new government will not be installed.

Indira Charged

Senator Daniel Moynihan’s special assistant, Ken Russert, declared yesterday that Moynihan “stands by everything that is in the book” — A Dangerous Place — which the senator wrote on his experiences in Delhi as ambassador. Moynihan revealed in the book that on two occasions the American government gave money to the Congress party, and, on one of these occasions the money was given personally to Indira Gandhi, who was then a party official.

Delhi Power Crisis

Delhi’s power stations continue to be precariously placed with respect to coal stocks despite repeated assurance by the minister for energy, supported by the minister for railways. The Union Minister for Energy,

P Ramachandran, told the consultative committee of MPs on December 19, that there was “a comfortable stock of coal for power houses”. A week later, on December 26 last year, both the energy minister and the railway minister, Madhu Dandavate, assured the executive councilor, M L Khurana, that regular supply of coal would be maintained for running the power houses in the capital. But, a visit to the Badarpur Thermal Power Station revealed that the coal situation is far from satisfactory. Only two of its three workable units are in operation for the last four months due to coal shortage.