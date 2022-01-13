January 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Antulay resigns

Chief Minister of Maharashtra A R Antulay resigned on Tuesday night following the verdict against him by the Bombay High Court in the cement allotment case. Antulay submitted his letter of resignation to Maharashtra Governor O P Mehra. The governor accepted the chief minister’s resignation but has requested Antulay to continue in office until alternative arrangements are made, the Raj Bhavan announced. In his judgment, Justice B Lentin of the Bombay High Court held as justified the allegations that Antulay had arbitrarily allotted cement from the ad hoc quota to certain builders in consideration for donations to two trusts floated by him.

Successor search

Now that A R Antulay has stepped down, the search has begun for his successor. Antulay will play a major role in selecting his successor because of the massive support he enjoys in the legislature party. But it is also likely that his supporters will desert him as he would no longer be in a position to oblige them. Although the final choice will naturally rest with the high command which, in the Congress (I) hierarchy means Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Antulay is likely to support N M Tidke, labour minister in his cabinet, or Finance Minister Ramrao Adik. The high command may also try to send a non-controversial person from the Centre like Shivraj Patil.

Pak champions

Pakistan defeated West Germany 3-1 to retain the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a convincing win for the hockey maestros, who trailed 0-1 within five minutes of the start. Pakistan levelled through centre-forward Hasan Sardar in the 26th minute and forged ahead a minute later through a gem of a goal by Manzoor Jr Kaleemullah.