March 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Anti-liquor Violence

In a major outbreak of violence, anti-liquor agitators indulging in looting, clashed with the police in Anantnag town in Kashmir, leaving at least 65 people injured. The police fired several rounds in the air to disperse unruly supporters of the pro-Pakistan Peoples League who took to the streets for the second day and forced shopkeepers to close their shops. The police swung into action with firearms after lathi-charge and tear gas had little effect on the mob demanding a ban on the sale of liquor. Infuriated at the police action to re-open the closed shops, pickets of the Peoples League looted several wine shops, threw liquor bottles on the roadside and stoned police personnel.

Pak Weapons Trade

Pakistan has acquired from the US and China fighter aircraft, guns, communication equipment and missiles besides other war equipment in the past one year, Defence Minister R Venkataraman told the Rajya Sabha. Answering questions on the Pakistani arms build-up, he said it would not be desirable to disclose all the information on the subject. He said it was not known whether all the arms for which Pakistan had signed agreements with the US up to December 1981 had been delivered.

Fans vs Police

A Tiruvalluvar Transport Corporation express bus was burnt down, window panes of 10 other buses were smashed and scores of persons, including 23 police personnel, were injured in repeated clashes between fans of matinee idol Sivaji Ganesan and the Tamil Nadu police at Meenambakkam airport. The police fired 23 rounds of tear-gas shells and resorted to lathi charges to disperse a 5,000-strong crowd of Ganesan’s fans and Congress-I workers who had come to the airport to greet him.