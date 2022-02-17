scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
February 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Anjiah To Quit

Within minutes of the arrival of the Union Industries Minister N D Tiwari and the AICC(I) general secretary G K Moopanar in Hyderabad, T Anjiah announced that he had informed the party high command of his desire to step down as chief minister. The two observers from Delhi drove from the Lake View guesthouse to the Praja Bhawan, the official residence of the CM for consultations. Emerging from the room while the discussions were on, Anjiah beckoned the reporters and made the announcement. He said that he communicated his desire to step down two days ago. He is likely to submit his resignation to the governor after the observers submit their report.

Textile Strike

The Centre agrees with the Maharashtra government that there can be no talks with the trade union leader Datta Samant to end the textile workers strike. The stand of the Centre against the Antulay supporter was made clear by Commerce Minister Shivaraj Patil who also holds the textiles portfolio.

The minister maintained that talks will have to be with “recognised unions” and not with “unrecognised people”. He admitted that the Indian Cotton Mills Association had made some suggestions and they have been advised to hold talks with the recognised unions.

Violence In Pune

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Pune as Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhonsle addressed an all party peace meeting at the city’s town hall.

Frugal New Zealand

New Zealand will close its high commission in Delhi to help lower the government’s spending, Prime Minister Robert Muldoon said.

