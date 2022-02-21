February 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Andhra CM Impasse

In an unprecedented move, the AP Congress-I Legislature Party turned down the parliamentary board’s directive to elect its leader by a secret ballot and instead asked Indira Gandhi to name the new leader. The person so named will be deemed to have been elected by the CLP-I said a resolution adopted at the end of a four-hour meeting, which was deadlocked over the modalities of election. The authorisation was unconditional negating any consensus that might have been reached on the candidate during the two-day exercise of “opinion gathering” conducted by party observers.

South-South Meet

The three-day consultations beginning in New Delhi on February 22 to consider informal steps to break the deadlock in the North-South global negotiations and to regenerate South-South cooperation is unlikely to yield any breakthrough, despite host India’s “gratification” at 43 of the 44 proposals received.

Maharashtra Curfew

The quiet pilgrim city of Pandharpur became the third city in Maharashtra to come under curfew in less than a week. Meanwhile the situation in Pune and Sholapur, under curfew since February 15, was reported to be under control by official sources in the wake of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Janagran Abhiyan processions.

Clash In UN

India and Pakistan clashed at a meeting in Geneva of the United Nations Human Rights Commission. The dispute between the two countries was reportedly over the Kashmir issue. Agha Hilaly, brother of the outgoing Pakistan foreign minister Agha Shahi, raked up the issue while discussing colonial domination.