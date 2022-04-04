April 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: A Falkland Conflict

Amidst cries of “resign, resign” Margaret Thatcher faced a hostile House of Commons as she condemned what she called Argentina’s “unprovoked invasion” of the Falkland Islands and announced that she was asking the country’s task force to sail towards the Argentinian coast to see how the islanders could be liberated. Opposition leader Michael Foot questioned British intelligence and diplomacy, which he said had been outsmarted by the Argentinians.

Zia’s Plans

Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq has announced that the military government was considering a new political strategy for the country, Radio Pakistan reported, indicating that he has set his face against holding elections. The real problem for the government is not the transfer of power, he told the nominated Majlis-E-Bhoora, the Federal Advisory Council which opened its second session in Islamabad on Saturday. The problem was setting up of “a true Islamic democratic system” with the “maximum association of people” in running the affairs of the country.

State Polls

The Haryana and Kerala governments have asked the Election Commission to hold assembly elections. The two states are expected to go to the polls next month along with West Bengal. While Kerala is under President’s Rule, the term of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha expires in June. The EC is expected to announce its decision in a day or two.

TN House Fracas

Paper weights flew as DMK and AIADMK members came close to blows following a heated exchange in the Tamil Nadu Assembly between Law Minister C Ponnaiyan and leader of the Opposition, M Karunanidhi.