May 25, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Govt moves on Assam

The current round of talks to find a solution to the foreign nationals’ issue in Assam has reached a crucial stage with the government spelling out, in writing, its proposals. They have been sent to the movement leaders who held a late-night meeting on May 23 to discuss the proposals. A five-member committee consisting of three members of AAGSP and three members of AASU has been constituted. The representatives of the two outfits will meet again on May 24 to discuss the proposals. The government proposals, it is believed, has suggested that all “unauthorised” entrants into Assam between 1961 and 1971 be moved out of the state. All “authorised” entrants in the meanwhile will have to be retained in the state.

Pak’s federal council

Pakistan will have a nominated federal council within a month. Pakistan law minister and attorney general S S Pirzada said that the council functioning on the lines of a national assembly would have over 250 members drawn from various sections like doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, and minorities. He said it would be as good as any elected body and function democratically.

Turkish jet hijacked

Hijackers holding a Turkish airliner at a Black Sea airport threatened to fill five Americans aboard it if 47 prisoners were not released from Turkish jails. The five Americans, according to the Bulgarian News Agency, BTA, were from an American banking firm in Istanbul.

Bhaskaran dropped

Vasuden Bhaskaran who led India to an Olympic gold medal at the Olympics after 16 years has played his last match for the country. He has been dropped from the list of probables for the World Cup to be played in Bombay later this year. Bhaskaran’s exclusion has led to major controversy because though 31, he is still one of the fittest players in the country.