Playing the field

Manoj Tiwary, a sitting MLA of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, is an active cricketer. He spends the day on the field in the domestic tournament of Ranji Trophy, and does his constituency work in the evenings. The dual role cannot be easy and has sparked debates. Just like it does with Gautam Gambhir, BJP politician and mentor of an IPL team, living his life in bio-bubbles for a couple of months every year, and as a commentator or a studio expert for other India games. Every time Gambhir is shown in the IPL dugout, social media trolls start agitating about how he is not doing justice to his political job.

In the end, it will come down to what the voters think. People’s representatives must go back to the people, with a report card, for their approval. But the dual responsibilities of Tiwary and Gambhir does point to the special predicament of the politician-celebrity. Not many constituents would know how active their representatives really are, but the Tiwarys and Gambhirs are always in the harsh glare of the spotlight.

Frank Worrell, the great West Indies captain in the 1960s, the first black man to captain the Caribbean cricket team, was an active senator while still playing Test cricket. Nearer home, Pakistan’s Aftab Gul, a student lawyer and a founding member of the Peoples Party, became the first cricketer to appear in a Test while on bail for political offences when he debuted for Pakistan in 1968. Such was his following as a student leader that it was suggested that the selectors did not dare to not play him in that Test. There have been a host of other cricketers, most of whom tried their hand in politics after their retirement, some like Imran Khan with great success — and great failure as well.