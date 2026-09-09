The debate that began with the Indian Space Research Organisation tightening its norms for resignation and voluntary retirement of senior scientific personnel has now expanded to questions over the role of the private sector in space, and the future of the space agency itself. Some employee associations of ISRO have written to the leadership asking whether recent remarks by Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, the nodal agency that promotes and guides private-sector participation in space, represented official policy. Goenka had said that eventually ISRO would not manufacture any launch vehicles, a job that would be done by private companies. This comment forced ISRO chairman V Narayanan to categorically say that there was no move to privatise the space agency, even as he welcomed the increasing role of private companies.

The government seems to be preparing ISRO to go the NASA way — focusing primarily on big-ticket space projects, scientific and exploration missions, while leaving the routine launches to private industry. ISRO is also being asked to handhold private industry, and help them achieve a level of maturity. Much of this process is already unfolding. Most private space companies have retired ISRO scientists as advisors or mentors. It is also offering its launch pads and related services to these companies. ISRO developed a small rocket (SSLV) over the years, but has now transferred the technology to HAL, a public-sector unit. This model can be fruitful. The private space ecosystem can do a large number of commercial launches, bring in much-needed revenue, develop a large talent pool and spur fresh employment opportunities. Capabilities in space products and services are also becoming a powerful diplomatic good. Of course, the concern amongst sections of the ISRO staff and many old-timers is that the space agency should not just be a provider, but also a beneficiary. By stepping away from commercial launches, for example, ISRO is foregoing an important source of revenue. Becoming entirely dependent on government budgets will constrain its capabilities. Neither R&D nor ambitious exploration projects are cheap. These would also require ISRO to be able to attract and retain top-tier talent.