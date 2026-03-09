Opinion For India, obesity complicates the nutrition challenge
Addressing this emerging epidemic will require a public-health response that combines nutritional awareness with stronger junk-food regulation, women’s empowerment and initiatives that nudge people towards healthier lifestyles
A significant section of Indian children does not consume the amount of calories required for healthy growth. Addressing the problem of food insecurity remains a work in progress. At the same time, another rapidly expanding concern has complicated the policymakers’ challenge. Studies and surveys show that many children are consuming diets high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, salt and unhealthy fats. The World Obesity Atlas, released last week by the World Obesity Federation, estimates that more than 40 million children in India are either overweight or obese. As in many parts of the world, this trend is driven by sedentary lifestyles, urbanisation and greater access to processed foods. However, unlike many developed countries where the dietary transition unfolded gradually over several decades, in India much of this shift has occurred in the last 15 years. Therefore, even as malnutrition remains widespread, India now ranks second globally in the number of overweight and obese children.
Children at both ends of the nutritional spectrum lack adequate proteins, vitamins and essential minerals in their diets. According to the WHO, excess body weight during childhood significantly increases the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases later in life. The coexistence of undernutrition and obesity could, therefore, aggravate India’s already formidable non-communicable disease challenge.
One reason for the rapid expansion of childhood obesity is the limited availability of reliable information about healthy diets. In this context, the directive issued last year by the CBSE, asking affiliated schools to display information about the recommended sugar intake, is a welcome step. Efforts to induce behavioural change can, however, address only part of the problem. Policy initiatives, such as the POSHAN Abhiyan, have also approached the nutrition challenge from the standpoint of calorie intake. They have overlooked its broader socioeconomic dimensions. A growing body of research, including a 2020 study published in Indian Paediatrics, suggests that obesity is no longer confined to affluent households — children in families with limited access to healthy food options may rely on relatively inexpensive, calorie-dense processed foods. A survey by UNICEF last year found that nutritional deficits among children are often a carryover of the poor dietary habits of their mothers. Addressing this emerging epidemic will require a public-health response that combines nutritional awareness with stronger junk-food regulation, women’s empowerment and initiatives that nudge people towards healthier lifestyles. Else, the promise of India’s demographic dividend could be weighed down by a complex health burden.