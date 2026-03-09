A significant section of Indian children does not consume the amount of calories required for healthy growth. Addressing the problem of food insecurity remains a work in progress. At the same time, another rapidly expanding concern has complicated the policymakers’ challenge. Studies and surveys show that many children are consuming diets high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, salt and unhealthy fats. The World Obesity Atlas, released last week by the World Obesity Federation, estimates that more than 40 million children in India are either overweight or obese. As in many parts of the world, this trend is driven by sedentary lifestyles, urbanisation and greater access to processed foods. However, unlike many developed countries where the dietary transition unfolded gradually over several decades, in India much of this shift has occurred in the last 15 years. Therefore, even as malnutrition remains widespread, India now ranks second globally in the number of overweight and obese children.

Children at both ends of the nutritional spectrum lack adequate proteins, vitamins and essential minerals in their diets. According to the WHO, excess body weight during childhood significantly increases the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases later in life. The coexistence of undernutrition and obesity could, therefore, aggravate India’s already formidable non-communicable disease challenge.