September 8, 1981, Forty Years Ago: FM exonerated

The Speaker Balram Jakhar ruled in the Lok Sabha that by informing the House on September 2 that Mrs Gandhi had not inaugurated the Maharashtra Pratibha Pratishthan, the Finance Minister R Venkataraman had not misled the house, and, therefore, had not committed any breach of privilege. Disallowing a number of privilege motions by George Fernandes (LD), Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP), Jyotirmoy Basu (CPM), Maniram Bagri (DSF), and Madhu Dandavate (Janata Dal), Jakhar said that he had accepted Venkataraman’s explanation that the photograph published in various newspapers and submitted as documentary evidence by the Opposition was of the PM signing a document bearing the caption Pratibha Pratishthan Maharashtra, and not the Indira Pratibha Pratishthan. The fact that several newspapers and publications had given a wrong caption cannot alter the fact that the document signed by the PM referred only to Pratibha Pratishthan Maharashtra.

Afghan problem

The Afghan government will adopt a flexible approach to a dialogue with Iran and Pakistan to find a solution to the Afghan problem. Mrs Gandhi told visiting Afghanistan foreign minister, Shah Mohammed Dost that the solution was being delayed because countries in the region were not taking a long-term view.

Akalis court arrest

About 2,000 Akalis courted arrest in Delhi at the end of their peaceful march to protest against the government’s interference in the affairs of their religion and in support of their demand for more autonomy to states.

Delhi bank dacoity

Five armed dacoits entered the South Extension Branch of the Canara Bank in Delhi and escaped with Rs 6 lakh in cash. They injured six employees.