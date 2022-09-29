FM Jaishankar has rightly called out US-Pakistan F-16 deal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rightly called out the United States for trying to justify its $450 million F-16 refurbishment package to Pakistan as one aimed at retaining “interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations”. In response, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated that it was Washington’s “obligation” to ensure that the aircraft are maintained and sustained to bolster Islamabad’s capability to deal with “clear terrorist threats” from al Qaeda and ISIS. Truly, the US does not fool anybody with this explanation. Whether Pakistan fought terrorism at all has been a question of international debate. What role, if any, Pakistan’s F-16s played in this is even more unclear. Much of the global “war on terror” in Afghanistan was fought by US and NATO troops on the ground, and from the skies it was UAVs that rained missiles on high value targets. Pakistan’s two failed operations on its territory against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan included the Air Force. If F-16s were deployed in those operations, the results have not been promising. But to the extent that the US has used the F-16s as a reward for Pakistan — first for its role in the defeat of the Soviet Union in the first Afghan war, then as a sweetener in 2001 after commandeering its co-operation in the invasion of Afghanistan, and once again in 2016 citing the anti-Tehreek-e-Taliban operation — these aircraft have played an important role.