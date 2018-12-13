First game, first win

For the first time ever, India has won the first Test of a series against Australia and now marches ahead as favourites, with Australia seemingly floundering. It’s not often that an Indian team can say with reasonable confidence that it doesn’t matter if the pitches offer pace and bounce. Or that they have the bowlers to take 20 wickets of the opposing side.

A key factor that has pushed up the confidence levels is the air of vulnerability around Australia. They appear to be flailing. A few middle-order batsmen seem as if they don’t belong at this level, openers look unsure of themselves and the lead strike bowler, Mitch Starc, is struggling to find his rhythm. It has come to the point where they depend entirely on their bowlers not just with the ball but even with the bat as the lower order showed in the first Test. Barring a nervy implosion from India, it’s likely that Australia will lose 20 wickets in every Test. It would then come down to whether their batsmen can score more than India to turn the tide.

The second Test at Perth is of great importance. If Australia loses, then panic could set in and they could fold up in the rest of the series. It’s a new ground and a new pitch and by all accounts it seems to be a track that has pace and bounce, which in the past would have been a problem for India, but not anymore. If anything, they have the bowlers to use the conditions as well as, if not better than, the Australians. If M Vijay or Rohit Sharma find their form, then Australian problems will escalate. What would worry the Australians most is that India won the first game without a substantial batting contribution from Virat Kohli. Cricketing history is calling and Indians appear to be all ears.