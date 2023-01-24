Finetuning the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 brought about a structural change in the resolution architecture in the country. However, despite its promise, the IBC, in its functioning, has fallen short of expectations. Realisations of creditors have been lower than expectations, and the strict timelines prescribed in the Code for resolving cases have not been adhered to. According to the most recent data, the total realisable value in cases resolved till September 2022 stood at only 30.8 per cent of the admitted claims. The data also shows that 64 per cent of the ongoing cases have crossed 270 days. In fact, as per reports, the average time taken for cases to be resolved has risen, driven in part by more time being spent on associated litigation. On its part, the government has tried repeatedly to address the Code’s shortcomings. Last week, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs invited comments on a fresh set of changes it is considering to bring about in the Code. This is a welcome step.

The proposals are intended at addressing the gaps or shortcomings in the Code’s functioning. First, the changes aim to reduce the time for admitting cases and streamline the process by pushing for greater reliance on data with Information Utilities. Considering the delays in admitting cases, and the implications of recent judicial interventions, this proposal seeks to remove ambiguity, and bring about predictability in the process. Second, it has also been proposed that the pre-packaged insolvency resolution process that was introduced for micro, small and medium enterprises now be extended to other firms as well. While such a proposal should be appealing, so far very few cases have been admitted under this. Third, the changes proposed also seek to address some of the issues that have arisen in the resolution of real estate firms. A distinction is now being made between a particular real estate project and the larger corporate entity. The government’s rationale for doing so is that this could allow the corporate entity to continue on other projects, while the stressed project can be tackled separately.

The proposals have also sought to bring about changes to the manner in which proceeds will be distributed. Creditors “will receive proceeds up to” the liquidation value in line with the priority as prescribed under section 53 of the Code, and “any surplus over such liquidation value will be rateably distributed between all creditors in the ratio of their unsatisfied claims.” Such proposals, which seek to bring about changes in the distribution of proceeds, need to be carefully examined for their wider implications. Changes to the Code should, after all, be driven by the objective of improving its functioning, and outcomes. This should be done keeping in mind the incentive structures of all stakeholders.