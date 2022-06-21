Lines in water

The introduction of an “open” category by swimming’s governing body, FINA, for trans-women in the competition, must first and foremost be seen as their effective exclusion from the established women’s category. In a sense, this move can be said to accommodate science which says that the advantages that those born male acquire at puberty are structural — larger lungs and hearts, longer bones and bigger feet and hands — and cannot entirely be suppressed by hormone suppression during transitioning. However, it is a blow to those trans-women who would want to seamlessly integrate into their new, identity-affirming life after transitioning, and view competing in the women’s category in sport as a natural progression.

Swimming was headed for this confrontation since March when freestyler Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete at Penn State University, edged out Olympic medley silver medallist Emma Weyant to win the prestigious US Collegiate title. Thomas had competed on Penn’s men’s team from 2017-19 prior to transitioning and was a few months short of the mandated three-year hormonal replacement requirement regulations. At FINA’s extraordinary congress, the swim body announced the Open category so that trans athletes were not excluded from the top competitions. Sport has received all round backlash for its gender-based exclusions in the past, and this was swimming’s way of striking a balance between science and fairness, albeit by appearing unfair to trans-women.

The idea of an “open” category, though discriminatory in not allowing trans-women to be part of their preferred category, can be viewed as a step forward. FINA’s move to hold the competition and celebrate champions in yet another category could be seen as mainstreaming trans-women in society. A gold is a gold, and though the numbers of trans-women in elite sports are far too low at the moment, it can serve as a platform to fast-track trans visibility. The final word on the best way ahead, though, must rest with the trans-athletes.