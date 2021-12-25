Crafting the image

When K S Sethumadhavan made his first Malayalam film, Gnana Sundari, in 1961, cinema in Kerala had just started emerging from the shadow of its older cousin in Tamil Nadu. By the time he made his final Malayalam film, Venal Kinavukal, in 1991, the filmmaker, who died this week in Chennai at the age of 90, had become one of the figures responsible for Malayalam cinema developing its own idiom..

While the bulk of Sethumadhavan’s work was in Malayalam, his oeuvre included some fine films in Telugu and Tamil, including National Award-winning films, Stri (1995) and Marupakkam (1991). His filmmaking debut was with the Sinhalese film Veeravijaya (1960) and he also made a brief foray into Hindi cinema, directing Julie (1975), a remake of his own 1974 Malayalam hit Chattakari, and Yehi Hai Zindagi (1977).

But it was in Malayalam cinema that he found his greatest success and where he had the most lasting impact. Along with contemporaries such as P Bhaskaran, Ramu Kariat and A Vincent, he laid the foundation for a distinctive filmmaking language, rooted in the ethos of Kerala, tapping into the wealth of Malayalam literature for its power — Kariat’s Chemmeen (1965), based on the novel of the same name by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai is a towering achievement from this period. Sethumadhavan was the one who developed a special reputation for bringing the best of Malayalam writing to the silver screen, including Thakazhi (Anubhavangal Paalichakal, 1971), Kesavadev (Odayil Ninnu, 1965), Parappurath (Aranazhika Neram, 1970) and M T Vasudevan Nair (Oppol, 1981). Sethumadhavan won several Kerala State Film Awards, besides 10 National Awards and the J C Daniel Award, the Kerala government’s highest honour in cinema. Over the three decades that he remained active, his work never stopped appealing to audiences, even as their tastes changed. It is this rare kind of success that proclaims a giant of cinema. Sethumadhavan, undoubtedly, was one.