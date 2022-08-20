Daylight knock

The Delhi government’s new excise policy was controversial almost since it was brought in last year in November with the stated aim of tackling corruption. It soon became mired in accusations of rules and procedures being violated, and of cartelisation and kickbacks; Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe; and nine months after its announcement, the Arvind Kejriwal government rolled back the policy in July. And yet, the CBI raid at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia also comes in a climate that sparks this question: Is the action of the Central agency about policy or politics, or both? The innocence, or lack of it, of Sisodia and others accused of complicity in the alleged irregularities, will only be known after the law takes its course. For now, however, the CBI landing at Sisodia’s doorstep on Friday morning also draws attention, and concern, to the other story the senior AAP leader has been pulled into – of central investigative agencies under the BJP-led government paying excessive and excessively focused attention to the BJP’s political rivals. Even a cursory look throws up a clear pattern that is worrying in a system in which the independence of these agencies is — or should be — a central tenet: There is a sharp jump in the number of political leaders against whom the ED has taken action in the NDA years compared to those in the tenure of the UPA, and within this, Opposition politicians have been targeted overwhelmingly disproportionately.