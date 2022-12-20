FIFA World Cup 2022: Mbappe’s 80th minute feat, Messi’s magical triumph

Mere Messi magic was never going to be enough. He had scored Argentina’s opening goal alright to stake first claim to his entitled right. What’s more, in what was like watching a sonography of a ticking chess mind, or hearing the first strains of Mozart, he had conjured the masterful opening riff of the wondrous crescendo that was to be Argentina’s second goal. Yet, the World Cup final — as if pre-ordained and hence passionless — remained a dull affair awaiting the gong and the coronation. Until in the 80th minute, and then the 81st, Kylian Mbappe brought the game alive and helped elevate the 2022 title clash into perhaps the greatest World Cup final of all time. Mbappe’s hat-trick after France’s most insipid outing elevated the 2022 World Cup to an unforgettable encounter, and lent redemptive completion to Messi’s magical triumph.

The dramatic final also signaled a win for hosts Qatar, the host nation that remained under a grey cloud. Managing to deliver the best-behaved English crowds at a World Cup who didn’t end up whingeing about no alcohol and no Cup either and accepted a quarters loss, however, deserves the inventing of some sort of an award. In a less-acknowledged flip side to criticism of Qatar, fans from Africa admitted to CNN that this had been their most accessible World Cup, where they could afford to travel and felt welcome because Qatar eased up on their visas. It reflected in how well the African teams performed, with Morocco the standout story of the tournament. With Saudi Arabia, Japan and Korea al l registering remarkable upsets, and finally a South American team breaking Europe’s grip on the Cup after 20 years, Messi has also gladdened the hearts of the rest of the world.

The beauty of football, which certainly won, is that Messi and Mbappe could be playing next month for their club side, Paris Saint Germain, and collectively still lose the Champions League. French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will team up with the Argentine bludgeon, centre-back Cristian Romero, who elbowed him in the ribs at Spurs when club football gets underway. So engrossing is the football battle that fans will reorient their loyalties without skipping a heartbeat and continue watching the beloved sport. The enduring tale of this World Cup, though, will be how Messi stepped up to fill the until now unfillable void of Maradona after his death, by pulling this Argentine unit on the sheer force of his ambition to prove a point. More than settling the GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo, which was media muppetry clearly, it was Messi earning back the love he always was entitled to but felt bereft of after 2014, from grudging home fans. Even the vanquished French won’t mind ending up on the wrong side of that storyline. When your career starts with a World Cup win at age 19, you need the absolute soul-crushing, logic-defying heartbreak of losing a final like at Qatar, to fuel a renewed ambition: That’s Messi’s return gift to the heir apparent, the magnificent Mbappe.