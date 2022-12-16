scorecardresearch
FIFA World Cup 2022: Farewell, Morocco!

More than anything else, the Morocco story was about a nation smashing football's crusty stereotypes of masculinity, social orthodoxy and third-world bashfulness that seemed to hold back Asian and African countries at World Cups

Playing with pace and passion, Morocco's march into the semifinals played out with a professionalism that matched the sophisticated systems of Europe. The country's top football facility boasts of eight state-of-the-art fields, and all the sports science toys made available to their national teams.
Morocco is the only nation that can boast of a two-tier football league, both levels professional, financially supported by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, for women. It was no surprise, then, that Sofiane Boufal celebrated goals dancing with his mother and Achraf Hakimi was hugged and kissed by his mum in iconic images of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It brought authenticity and warmth to a sport jaded by a mix of global politics, financial funk, corporate coldness, racial bullying and social media hysteria. Morocco making the semifinals of the World Cup as the first Arab and African nation to do so is easily the most heartwarming story of this World Cup. An unfraid team packing off Belgium, Portugal and Spain, and keeping France on edge, this was a bona fide breakthrough performance for the African nation.

Playing with pace and passion, Morocco’s march into the semifinals played out with a professionalism that matched the sophisticated systems of Europe. The country’s top football facility boasts of eight state-of-the-art fields, and all the sports science toys made available to their national teams. In Walid Regragui they had a coach who was second to none in his tactical convictions nor lacking in confidence to take on the big football powers. French-born, he comfortably straddled the two identities and helped the rest of the squad, where just 12 of the 26 were born in Morocco, blend in and buy into a dream.

More than anything else, the Morocco story was about a nation smashing football’s crusty stereotypes of masculinity, social orthodoxy and third-world bashfulness that seemed to hold back Asian and African countries at World Cups. Shakira’s ‘Its time for Africa’ might’ve come a dozen years too early, but Morocco ensured Africa would forever now be viewed as unstoppable. That all five African teams had home coaches made this feat even more organic. They shattered glass ceilings, and even when they lost the semifinals, the shards of Morocco’s dreams glowed with pride in how far they had come.

