FIFA World Cup 2022: A cup of joy and spectacle in Qatar

Can you enjoy a magical Lionel Messi moment on the turf while ignoring Qatar’s poor human rights record in how it treated its migrant workers? FIFA is banking on the world’s most passionately loved sport to deliver that dazzling dribble — to carve sinuous paths around the unrelenting desolation arising from all the problematic red flags raised in the lead up to this World Cup. Accused of sportswashing, Qatar found a defence in FIFA chief Gianni Infantino who called out the West’s hypocrisy in closing its own borders to migration and instead, merely virtue signalling. Infantino would also thunder at the racism intrinsic to labelling Indian supporters “fake fans”. But like Russia four years ago, or Beijing ahead of the 2008 Olympics — both with dubious human rights records — it will be down to the sport’s cleansing powers to gauge if it can shift attention from immorality or incompetence of hosts to the party on the field of play. Sport and football in particular, have long been the most potent getaways for both players from underprivileged backgrounds and fans grappling with grim realities of everyday lives. And all the World Cup stakeholders will hope this heady escapism rooted in unscripted reality takes over, like a mirage in the desert.