FIFA World Cup 2022: A cup of joy and spectacle in Qatar

Can you enjoy a magical Lionel Messi moment on the turf while ignoring Qatar’s poor human rights record in how it treated its migrant workers? FIFA is banking on the world’s most passionately loved sport to deliver that dazzling dribble — to carve sinuous paths around the unrelenting desolation arising from all the problematic red flags raised in the lead up to this World Cup. Accused of sportswashing, Qatar found a defence in FIFA chief Gianni Infantino who called out the West’s hypocrisy in closing its own borders to migration and instead, merely virtue signalling. Infantino would also thunder at the racism intrinsic to labelling Indian supporters “fake fans”. But like Russia four years ago, or Beijing ahead of the 2008 Olympics — both with dubious human rights records — it will be down to the sport’s cleansing powers to gauge if it can shift attention from immorality or incompetence of hosts to the party on the field of play. Sport and football in particular, have long been the most potent getaways for both players from underprivileged backgrounds and fans grappling with grim realities of everyday lives. And all the World Cup stakeholders will hope this heady escapism rooted in unscripted reality takes over, like a mirage in the desert.
For despite all the pressure on players and coaches, and all their genuine concerns to call out Qatar, these are young men who grew up on singular and blinkered dreams of winning the World Cup for their nations. The suits who allotted the hosting rights to Qatar might not have managed to allow beer to flow freely as it might have at previous venues. But it isn’t the closed taps that will decide how this World Cup is remembered. World Cups get itched in our minds because of the free flowing style of footballers. With Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo expected to play their last World Cup, FIFA might just find salvation in their swan song.
Football is elementally simple and beautiful, and World Cups have tended to convert even the indifferent to their magic. Defending champion France who are bleeding players to injury, resurgent Spain who are always teeming with talent and England, with their perennial wait for the Cup will find their faithful straight away. But it is the relatively unknowns from Latin America, Africa and Asia, who FIFA will be hoping can elevate this World Cup from a nightmare to a night sky of dazzling talent. Fans wait four years to view sport’s biggest spectacle. The hosts and FIFA will hope that football can light up this party. Granting of hosting rights was in a shambles, but when did football not find meaning amidst chaos.