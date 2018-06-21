David over Goliath

The Football World Cup, like election results, can’t be read by the early leads. The Football World Cup, like election results, can’t be read by the early leads.

The suckers for fairytale endings can’t take their eyes off Russia. The first round of group games at the FIFA World Cup is in the books and the football world is celebrating David’s surprise early goal over Goliath. Defending champions Germany, surprisingly ponderous, were turned over by plucky and speedy Mexicans while Lionel Messi’s Argentina were held by Iceland, the smallest country ever to play in the World Cup. Even perennial favourites, Brazil, could not get full points against the determined Swiss, and England had to wait for an injury-time winner to get past the unheralded Tunisians. So will we be listening to the winds of change blowing by the Moskva and even way down to the Gorky Park? If life was a ballad, you surely will.

The Football World Cup, like election results, can’t be read by the early leads. This is a sport that has become more international than ever before. The days when title contenders had an easy passage through their groups and could focus on the knockout games from early on are long gone. Every team has one or more world-class players. Egypt are staring at an early exit, but in Mohamed Saleh they have one of the most luminous stars of the game. Alfred Finnbogason, Steven Zuber and Hirving Lozano may not be household names, but they have brought the established powers of world football to heel in this tournament. Why, even hosts Russia, the lowest-ranked team coming into the competition, seems energised by the home advantage, playing some effervescent football to win their first two matches.

Unlike the fans, the experts says that it’s too early to write off the traditional powers. Only eight teams have been crowned world champions and all are in Russia, except Italy. Three group matches give them ample opportunities to bounce back after a setback. The major teams are filled with world-class talent who play for the biggest clubs in the world under different managers, with different teammates and according to different formations and tactics. Hence, it may take some time for them to gel as a national side. Expect much improved displays from them in their second fixtures. But as some teams from Asia and Africa have shown till now, there are no free lunches in the World Cup any more.

