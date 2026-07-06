In sport — as in so much else — America does its own thing. Major League Baseball (most major American sports revolve around matches between privately-owned teams, based in cities à la IPL or club football) has a “World Series” every year in which most of the world does not participate. So, too, with basketball and what Americans call football. “Soccer”, though, is actually a truly global sport and one in which the US is far from ruling the roost. It is full of upsets and heartbreaks, and part of the joy of the Beautiful Game lies in its sorrows — a shot that goes off the pole, a spectacular save during a penalty shootout, the offside that robs the elation of what looked like a goal. The greatest of these, though, may be crying foul at a foul against your country’s star player. Everywhere, fans know that sinking feeling after a Red Card and complain against the referee, knowing that it is futile and they must live with the decision. Everywhere, that is, except in Donald Trump’s America.

Until last week, Trump’s imprimatur did not dominate the FIFA World Cup, which the US is co-hosting: While the actions of his administration, including the ordeal faced by Iran’s national team and the refusal to grant Somalian referee Omar Artan a visa, made headlines, Trump himself did not attend a single game and has hardly mentioned the tournament on his prolific social media posts. Then, on Wednesday, the US’s star striker Folarin Balogun was given a Red Card in the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which carried a one-match ban. Trump reportedly made multiple phone calls to FIFA, which announced that it had suspended the ban under Article 27 of its disciplinary code.