February 9, 1982, Forty Years Ago: NSA imposed

February 9, 2022 3:40:21 am
The Union Ministry notified a list of 16 categories of services and supplies as essential to the community under the National Security Act. This empowers the government to detain any person with a view to preventing him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of these essential supplies and services. A notification has been issued under Section 3 of the National Security Act to overcome any objection raised by the Supreme Court in its jurisdiction on three writ petitions challenging detentions under the Act. The Supreme Court had ruled that no person can be detained with a view to preventing him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community, unless by a law or notification issued well in advance.
US bars Chauhan
US immigration officials have refused to grant permission to Jagjit Singh Chauhan, “Khalistan” leader, to enter the country because the Indian government had revoked his passport, the State Department said. An earlier visit to the US by Chauhan prompted a strong protest by the Indian government. A State Department spokesperson said US immigration authorities were unaware at the time of Chauhan’s visit that India had revoked his passport.
Assam impasse
While the second round of tripartite talks on the issue of illegal foreigners in Assam was postponed for a day, leaders of the movement insisted that they will not accept public documents like land records, ration cards and school certificates as valid documents of identification. They fear that acceptance of these records could lead to acceptance of lakhs of foreigners as Indian citizens.
