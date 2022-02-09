February 9, 1982, Forty Years Ago: NSA imposed

The Supreme Court had ruled that no person can be detained with a view to preventing him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community, unless by a law or notification issued well in advance.

The Union Ministry notified a list of 16 categories of services and supplies as essential to the community under the National Security Act. This empowers the government to detain any person with a view to preventing him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of these essential supplies and services. A notification has been issued under Section 3 of the National Security Act to overcome any objection raised by the Supreme Court in its jurisdiction on three writ petitions challenging detentions under the Act. The Supreme Court had ruled that no person can be detained with a view to preventing him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community, unless by a law or notification issued well in advance.