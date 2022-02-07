February 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s Concern

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi expressed serious concern over the country’s prospects of foreign economic aid and said: “We are going to face increasing difficulties.” Mrs Gandhi, who was addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad at the end of her two-day visit to Gujarat, made this remark when she was asked about the World Bank decision to cut aid to this country. Asked if she saw in the World Bank decision an indication of the US economic offensive against this country, she said: “It is for you to judge.” The prime minister is understood to have taken a grim view of the economic situation facing the country.

Antulay Trust

The Indira Pratibha Pratishthan would continue to function as before, the chairman of the trust A R Antulay said in Bombay on Saturday. The former Maharashtra chief minister told newsmen after a four-hour meeting of the trustees that reports saying some of the trustees had resigned were baseless. Antulay, who presided over the meeting held amid speculation about its future, denied that he had ever offered to quit the trust as its chairman.

UNGA On Israel

The General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday calling on all UN members to stop aid, trade and diplomatic ties with Israel to punish it for annexing the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The vote was 86-21, with 34 abstentions. The resolution climaxed a six-day emergency special session on the December 14 Israeli annexation. The Security Council called the session after the United States vetoed a council resolution to penalise Israel for its action. A council resolution would have been binding on all 157 UN members. The Assembly resolution amounted to no more than a recommendation. Israel condemned the resolution and said it was part of a UN attempt “to undermine the very existence of Israel.”