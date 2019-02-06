February 6, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Bhutto Judgment

Judgement is to be announced by the Pakistan Supreme Court in the appeal by the former prime minister, Z A Bhutto, against the death sentence, Radio Pakistan reports. An announcement in Rawalpindi said if the judgment goes against Bhutto, his lawyers may file an application for a review. The Supreme Court has already spent 10 months considering the appeal, which is against the Lahore High Court’s ruling that Bhutto was guilty of involvement in a plot to murder one of his political opponents. Bhutto’s wife, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, said there would be no appeal for mercy if the judgment went against him. A BBC correspondent in Pakistan said if on the other hand, the Supreme Court overturns the sentence, the military authorities have it clear that there are othe

Khomeini’s PM

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini named an oil engineer, Mehdi Bazargan, as prime minister of a provisional government to pave the way for the creation of an Islamic republic in Iran.

SC Frees Undertrials

The Supreme Court released 25 undertrial prisoners lodged in Patna and Muzaffarpur jails in Bihar on personal bonds. Their names had appeared in The Indian Express dated January and 9. Justice Bhagwati, on his own behalf and on behalf of Justice Pathak and Justice A D Kaushik, also directed the State of Bihar to furnish within two weeks from today a list of undertrial prisoners lodged in the jails of Bihar for a period of more than 18 months, together with a description of the reference charts and the date from which they have been in jail. In another habeas corpus petition filed by Kapil Hingorani, an advocate of the Supreme Court, on the basis of the Indian Express reports, Justice Krishna Iyer, on his own behalf and on behalf of Justice O Chinnappa Reddy, directed the following 17 undertrials mentioned In the petition to be released forthwith on bonds.