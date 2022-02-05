February 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Speaker Saves Govt

Two members of the Janata Party voted against the government, while three others who were suspended from the party, voted for it. The lone independent member of the House, K K Nair, also voted for the government.

The 39-day-old United Democratic Front Ministry, headed by Congress (I) leader K Karunakaran, survived its first trial of strength in the Assembly, defeating a no-confidence motion with the help of the casting vote of the Speaker and the vote of a nominated member. In the voting which followed 12 hours of acrimonious debate spread over two days, the ruling side and the opposition were tied at 70 each. A G Jose, who belonged to the Congress (S) until his election as Speaker on Wednesday, then exercised his casting vote against the no-confidence motion. Two members of the Janata Party voted against the government, while three others who were suspended from the party, voted for it. The lone independent member of the House, K K Nair, also voted for the government.