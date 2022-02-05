February 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Speaker Saves Govt

February 5, 2022 3:50:20 am
The 39-day-old United Democratic Front Ministry, headed by Congress (I) leader K Karunakaran, survived its first trial of strength in the Assembly, defeating a no-confidence motion with the help of the casting vote of the Speaker and the vote of a nominated member. In the voting which followed 12 hours of acrimonious debate spread over two days, the ruling side and the opposition were tied at 70 each. A G Jose, who belonged to the Congress (S) until his election as Speaker on Wednesday, then exercised his casting vote against the no-confidence motion. Two members of the Janata Party voted against the government, while three others who were suspended from the party, voted for it. The lone independent member of the House, K K Nair, also voted for the government.
Kapil Dev’s 100
Kapil Dev scored a breezy 116 and added 169 runs with Yashpal Sharma (55 not out) in 178 minutes for a record 7th wicket stand at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. India, 193/3 overnight, came within two runs of overhauling England’s 378/9 (declared) when the sixth and final Test ended in an insipid draw. With the draw — the fifth in a row — India regained the rubber against England 1-0 after losing in England in 1974. Kapil Dev was awarded the well-deserved man of the series award.
Kennedy Tapes
John Kennedy had a secret taping system to record his conversations with associates, friends and foes and visiting foreign leaders, The Washington Post reported. Kennedy’s secret, known only to Evelyn Lincoln, his personal White House secretary, and some secret service agents, is quite embarrassing to his admirers. Theodore Sorensen, who is regarded as among one of Kennedy’s closest aides, said: “I am dumb-founded.”
