February 5, 1980, forty years ago: Detention Bill

The government managed to have the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies Bill passed to the Rajya Sabha by mustering the crucial support of some non-Congress (I) members to defeat an Opposition-sponsored amendment suggesting reference of the Bill to a select committee of the House. The amendment, tabled by V B Raju, A G Kulkarni and Purabi Mukherjee of the Congress, was lost when 101 of the 188 members present opposed it. The absence of several Congress members as well as the AIADMK’s support helped the government stave off another embarrassment in the House in which the ruling party is in minority.

Ali Versus Carter

Muhammad Ali, stung by criticism of his mission to urge a Moscow Olympics boycott, accused US President, Jimmy Carter of “sending me around the world to take the whipping” from black Africans opposed to US dealings with South Africa. Ali told reporters he probably would not have undertaken his presidential assignment if he had known beforehand “the whole history of America and Africa and South Africa”.

Prosecuting Devi

former prime minister Charan Singh asked Home minister Zail Singh to directly file a prosecution in a court of law against his wife, Gayatri Devi, on the basis of the findings of the one-man commission of Justice Vaidialingam. Singh said in a letter to Zail Singh that the whole issue be sorted out at the earliest because “it is a question of my wife’s honour and integrity which I regard as my most valuable possession”. The former PM said that Vaidialingam had “travelled far beyond his brief terms of reference.” He said that Vaidialingam was entitled “only to go into the allegations against my wife which had been made in a letter alleged to have been written by an MLA of UP to the then Prime Minister”.

