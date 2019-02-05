February 5, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Iran turmoil

Iran’s Prime Minister Shahpour Bakhtiar said he would not oppose creation of a shadow government by the opposition leader, even as both sides talked grimly of a showdown. Opposition sources said they expected Khomeini, who returned to Iran after forcing Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi from the country, to designate a prime minister for his Islamic provisional government within a week. Ibrahim Yazdi, a close adviser to the Ayatullah, said he hoped Bakhtiar would “submit to the will of the people” and resign. “If not we are ready for confrontations”. Bakhtiar said he was willing “to make maximum use” of Khomeini’s views and plans for Iran but expressed doubts about the religious leader’s vision of an Islamic republic. “This Islamic republic is incomprehensible to me,” Bakhtiar said.

Shah panel action

No action has been taken against most of the officers named or indicted by the Shah Commission for involvement in Emergency excesses. The most that has happened is that Union government officers who came under a cloud were sent back to their parent states, and those in the states despatched to the Centre. In some states, police officers have been suspended or otherwise punished but no action has been taken against the IAS mandarins involved. The most glaring case is of the Karnataka police officers indicted by the Shah Commission for the torture and illegal detention of Lawrence Fernandes, brother of George Fernandes. The Karnataka government has taken no action.

Mohinder hits ton

Mohinder Amarnath scored a chanceless, unbeaten 101, and Kapil Dev plundered an electrifying 62 as India climbed from 498 for four wickets overnight to their highest ever Test score of 644 for seven declared. The West Indies replied with 137 for two by the close of the third day’s play at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. India leads the series 1-0.