February 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Delhi summit

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi stressed the need for agreement on immediate global negotiations “to make international economic cooperation more efficacious”. Inaugurating a three-day meeting of 44 developing countries in New Delhi, Mrs Gandhi said, “We cannot remain silent spectators and must exert ourselves to arrest the visible deterioration in the global economy. Unchecked, this disturbing trend could have disastrous consequences for mankind.” The need for an agreement on the immediate launching of global negotiations was the first of the nine points she underlined for consideration by the delegates, whose agenda, she said, “deals with issues concerning the functioning of a viable system of global economic co-operation”.

Encounter killing

Jhalwan, a dacoit of Banda district in UP, was killed in an encounter with the police in 1978. Or so it was reported. The circle officer of the Kervi sub-division and the station officer of the Badausa police station had received President’s medals for bravery in 1980. A dacoit named Jhalwan, arrested four months ago, is now in the local jail. An official confirmed the news being discussed by everyone in this town. If he is the real dacoit, then who was the man killed in the encounter? So far, the district administration has not taken any steps to find out. An embarrassed official said: “A letter has been sent to the state government. We do not want to get involved in this.”

Third World prize

Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere, who received the Third World Prize for 1981 on Monday, warned that only a disaster could “befall the Third World if it continues to try to catch up with the North. We need to reject the notion that the world’s goals have inevitably been set by the technological and social patterns of the North.” He was speaking at a function at Vigyan Bhavan.