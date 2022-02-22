February 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago: India-Tanzania Talks

India and Tanzania expressed grave concern at the building up of military arsenals in the Indian Ocean and resolved to work together to make the Ocean a zone of peace. Speaking at the banquet organised for the visiting Tanzanian President Julius Nyeyrere, the President N Sanjiva Reddy said that the Indian Ocean was now bristling with lethal weaponry and it was essential to strengthen efforts to reduce tension and create peace. Nyeyrere who had arrived earlier on February 21 said that India and Tanzania were collaborating to make the Indian Ocean a zone of peace. He criticised South Africa for its continued defiance of international public opinion and sanctions against its “odious racist policies”. Reddy said India was proud to link with friends in the struggle for justice.

Train Crash

Eight railway employees were killed when a goods train capsized in the Nilgiris and rolled down a 60-feet slope between Adderley and Hillgrove stations. The train was carrying coal. The cause of the accident was not known and the entire crew died in the mishap. According to sources, the accident may have been caused by the failure of the brake system when the train was negotiating a sharp incline.

Delhi Bank Robbery

In a daring daylight robbery, five armed bandits looted over Rs 9 lakh from a branch of the Canara Bank in Maharani Bagh in New Delhi. The entire operation lasted about 10 minutes. None of the 23 bank employees present at the time of the incident were injured.

Antarctic Expedition

A fracture zone under the Antarctic landmass and a second undersea mountain in the Indian Ocean have been discovered by the Indian expedition that returned on February 20. The discovery of the fracture zone in the Antarctica is said to be of great significance.