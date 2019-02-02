February 2, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Khomeini Returns

Ayatullah Ruhollah Khomeini returned home from exile to a wildly enthusiastic welcome and declared his anti-Shah revolution will not be complete until American influence is expelled from Iran. “I beg the Almighty to cut the hands of foreigners” to loosen their grip on Iran, the bearded 78-year-old Shiite Muslim patriarch prayed before throngs of followers. Railing against “despotism and colonialism” that he said has perverted Iranian culture, Khomeini said Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi “has made the army follow the orders of another country”. The movement to oust the Shah’s government and establish an Islamic republic will be successful only “when the roots of colonialism are pulled out”, he said. On the flight from Paris, Khomeini slept on the floor of his chartered Air France jumbo jet.

UP’s Jana Sangh

The demand for the resignation of at least six Jana Sangh ministers by the UP Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav seemed imminent. When asked if he proposed to take some action against the two Jana Sangh ministers who have been labelled by Raj Narain as corrupt, Yadav replied: “Time will tell.”

Chipko Struggle

The leader of the Chipko movement, Sundar Lal Bahuguna, gave up his 24-day fast after a telegraphic assurance by UP C M Ram Naresh Yadav, that felling of trees at Badyargad and other hill villages was being immediately stopped. Yadav also expressed willingness to meet JP with Bahuguna to discuss the issue.

CMs To Meet Charan

Five chief ministers representing “kisan interests” are likely to meet Deputy Prime Minister Charan Singh. Devi Lal, Parkash Singh Badal, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Ram Naresh Yadav and Karpoori Thakur are expected to request Charan Singh to impart the ‘kisan touch’ to the Union Budget.