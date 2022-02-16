February 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Andhra Assembly

The ruling Congress (I) got the Andhra Pradesh assembly adjourned sine die in an unprecedented manner by moving a motion within five days of commencement of the Budget Session. The Legislative Council also adjourned sine die after the Chief Minister T Anjiah replied to the discussion on the Governor’s address. The adjournment motion was allowed to be carried through by the chair despite vociferous opposition.

Rao in Bangkok

Thailand and Vietnam, which have strong differences on the Kampuchean issue, have both told India of their desire for a regional solution to the impasse, free from outside intervention. The basic elements of such a solution, however, are not clear. While stress on a regional approach is seen as encouraging, parties concerned with the Kampuchean issue will have to cover a lot of ground. External Affairs Minister, P Narasimha Rao who arrived in Bangkok after a visit to Vietnam exchanged views with his Thai counterpart, Siddhi Savetsila.

Opposition Unity

Opposition leaders Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar and Devraj Urs had talks on the issue of Opposition unity. According to sources, they discussed the issue without getting into specifics or modalities.

Soviets and Dange

The Soviet embassy in Delhi has clarified that a visa was never denied to the All India Communist Party leader and a person who was to accompany him to Havana via Moscow. Dange had earlier alleged that he and his daughter did not get Soviet visas to go to Havana via Moscow to attend the World Federation of Trade Union Conference.