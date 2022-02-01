February 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago

Indo-Pak Commission

While the talks on a no-war pact are not making any headway, India and Pakistan agreed to set up a joint commission to tackle bilateral problems. The suggestion to set up a joint commission was made by the PM when Pakistan Foreign Minister Agha Shahi met her. Shahi accepted the proposal immediately. While details about the composition of commission — its mandate and how often it should meet — are yet to be discussed by the two governments, the foreign ministers of the two countries are likely to be its co-chairmen. Both India and Pakistan have joint commission arrangements with many countries, but this is the first time the two countries will be setting up an institutional mechanism to tackle nagging bilateral problems. Problems concerning Indo-Pak trade, travel facilities, communications, cultural exchanges and perhaps the settlement of a maritime boundary are likely to be referred to the proposed joint commission.

Billa, Ranga hanged

Billa and Ranga, killers of the Chopra children were hanged simultaneously at Tihar jail in Delhi exactly three years and 159 days after the ghastly offence. The hanging brings down the curtain on one of the most publicised criminal cases in the country. It follows a long drawn legal battle by Ranga, which went up to the Supreme Court.

Pawar on Antulay

The Congress (S) is likely to launch an agitation against the appointment of former Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay as chairman, Irrigation Corporation, according, to Sharad Pawar, president of the party. Talking to newsmen, Pawar said in Mumbai that they would also raise the issue in the proper forums, like the state assembly. He welcomed the CPM resolution adopted at Vijayawada on united opposition on issues of common interest. He said his party would welcome even the BJP and other left parties in this effort.