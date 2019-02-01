February 1, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Vajpayee’s China Trip

External Affairs Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will visit China from February 12 to 19. Vajpayee will hold talks with Chinese leaders in Peking on February 13, 14 and 15. From February 16, he will visit Shanghai and Canton. Vajpayee’s talks in Peking will assume added significance in the context of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Peking and Washington and the conflict in Kampuchea. The intensification of the Sino-Soviet rivalry makes it easier for some to criticise the visit in the context of India’s relations with the Soviet Union. Moreover, the Chinese Vice Premier’s support in Islamabad for self-determination in Kashmir, has given further ammunition to the critics. On the other side are those who argue that China is planning to settle down to a long period of peace to accomplish the plans for modernisation with massive doses of western help.

Deng’s Visit Ends

President Jimmy Carter and Chinese Vice-Premier, Deng Xiaoping, ended their formal talks, signing agreements covering science and technology. The leaders had agreed that their talks had been “harmonious, direct and beneficial”. The agreements set the framework for cooperation in science and technology, cultural exchanges and establishment of consulates in the US and China. A spokesman for the White House has said their “meeting of minds exceeded expectations”.

UP CM In Trouble

Although efforts are being made by well-wishers of Ram Naresh Yadav to pull the beleaguered chief minister out of trouble, indications are that the party high command will ask him to convene a meeting of the Janata Legislature Party to prove that he commands majority support. Janata president Chandra Shekhar indicated a tough attitude by stating that “at times one has to take hard decisions”.