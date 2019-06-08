Fast and furious

It befitted the fast-bowling legacy of Joel Garner and Malcolm Marshall that an English cricketer of Barbadian descent, Jofra Archer, whipped up the short-ball revolution in this World Cup in the opening match against South Africa. Short-balls have caught unsuspecting batsmen unawares this World Cup. There was little foreboding of such an exigency. After all, they had stepped into the English summer with the promise of truckloads of runs, given how the de-venomed surfaces have behaved of late. No other grounds in the world had seen such a frequent incidence of 300s and 400s — England managed 481 against Australia last year in Nottingham — in the last five years. But bowlers, armed with the daring, muscle and ruthlessness to bang the ball short, unencumbered to see batsmen writhing in pain or quivering in fear, have ensured that those runs that are to be made are tough, sweat-soaked runs.

If a Barbadian can, so can their continental cousins from Jamaica, the land of Michael Holding, Courtney Walsh and arguably the most brutish exponent of the short-ball, Patrick Patterson. None of their successors — Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell — carry that ring of raw intimidation, but they’ve shown they can be as hostile as their vaunted predecessors with the short-ball, as the Pakistan batsmen were subjected to. So was Australia’s top-order, which was perhaps a better denominator of short-pitch bowling’s value. Bred as they are on hard Australian surfaces, they’re supposed to cope.

Not that the worth of a short-ball needed spotlighting. In fact, it’s not a mere delivery, it’s a statement. The most macho, unsubtle statement of intent in the game. And as the World Cup rolls on, the winner could be not only the one that can dish out the most sustained spell of high-class short-pitch bowling, but the one that can also handle it most efficiently too.