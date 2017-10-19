The world’s most popular sport continues to welcome on its biggest stages teams that might not boast the grandest infrastructure or the greatest economies, but can rustle up a team of 11 who can dribble, dodge and shoot a goal (File) The world’s most popular sport continues to welcome on its biggest stages teams that might not boast the grandest infrastructure or the greatest economies, but can rustle up a team of 11 who can dribble, dodge and shoot a goal (File)

Football loves the underdog and it has been taking special pleasure in winking and weaving past the big powers this last month. First, Holland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Then USA went into a grim lament after their senior team — regulars at the finals — couldn’t make the grade either. Taking over those spots was tiny Iceland, football’s Nordic novelty, and the sport’s most gleeful story of the qualification period.

A similar story is unfolding at the U-17 World Cup currently on in India. Mali and Ghana, Iran and Iraq, Costa Rica and Honduras, Niger and North Korea made it to the knockouts, never mind the turmoil or tribulations back home. Iran’s 4-0 win over Germany has been the tournament’s biggest upset. War or epidemic, meagre budgets or major crises, football seems to be flourishing in a world threatening to come apart.

The world’s most popular sport continues to welcome on its biggest stages teams that might not boast the grandest infrastructure or the greatest economies, but can rustle up a team of 11 who can dribble, dodge and shoot a goal. Unmindful of disparities or tradition, unheeding the size of country or population, football routinely churns out fairytale journeys in the year leading up to the World Cup to the utter wonderment of the world, proving to be sport’s greatest leveller.

There will be joyous familiarity should Brazil or Germany, England or Spain go on to win the title. But football will celebrate should Iran make a charge at the title and open up the possibility of an Asian team defying all expectations to become only the second from the continent after Saudi Arabia to pick a global title. Football loves its pocket sized surprises.

