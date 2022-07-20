Failing the test

July 20, 2022 4:00:21 am
There is no justification for the alleged actions of officials under the National Testing Agency (NTA) at an examination centre in Kollam, Kerala. On Thursday, according to an FIR filed by a parent, several young women were forced to remove their innerwear by officials as they sought to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes. The current episode is not the first such instance: In 2017, “overzealous” teachers at a Kerala school were suspended for asking a girl to remove her innerwear before entering a NEET exam centre.
To humiliate students for an article of clothing — or, as the “rules” would have it, “any ornaments/ metallic items” — is unconscionable and symptomatic of a deep suspicion of aspirants on the part of the NTA. How can an earring, or a hook on an item of clothing lead to cheating? And exactly how many candidates smugged cheat sheets in these wires? Yet, the NTA’s list of prohibited items — which includes shoes, jewellery and all metallic objects — only empowers the person on the ground to police the bodies of aspirants. Bureaucratic “rules” too must aspire to common sense. As a governance reform in the healthcare and education sector, the NEET has much to recommend it. Like the Joint Entrance Exam for engineering, the NEET has the potential to ensure uniformity in admission standards across states and objectivity and transparency in candidate selection. What is common here is an assumption of guilt — of “cheating” — and the impunity arising from the vaguely-worded rules used to humiliate students.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The local police has filed an FIR in the matter and the NTA has sent a team to Kerala to conduct its own investigation. The offending officials must be brought to book. But a wider conversation on reforming the guidelines and powers of the NTA is also needed. The guiding principle of such reform must place the dignity of students and aspirants front and centre; it must ease their burdens while ensuring that exams are conducted fairly. Mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that those conducting tests — whether NEET, JEE or any other such examination — are sensitised to their role as enablers for the youth, who are already under tremendous pressure. To strip-search a candidate to protect a test means there’s something terribly wrong with the test — not the candidate.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
For development blueprint, UP govt to hire researchers in 100 blocks
TMC’s MARTYRS’ DAY rally: Traffic curbs in place from today, schools plan to stay shut tomorrow
6 more arrested for Ludhiana teen’s murder
Khalistan poster outside Patiala temple: 2 with SFJ link arrested
Delhi Confidential: Protest Camaraderie
Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history
Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification
Cotton sowing acreage high, but paddy low in Gujarat this season
‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key catalyst’
GTU to offer 4 engg courses in Gujarati medium
Principal transferred over ‘sexually harassing’ student booked in Surat
Arvind Kejriwal to announce first ‘guarantee scheme’ of AAP in Surat tomorrow