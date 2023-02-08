The Express View: RBI remains steadfast in its commitment to bring down inflation

In its first meeting of this calendar year, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India has voted to raise the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points, continuing its efforts to bring down inflation. Since the beginning of this tightening cycle, the MPC has cumulatively hiked rates by 250 basis points. The repo rate now stands at 6.5 per cent. Alongside, the committee has also retained its stance, deciding to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation. The tone of the policy was decidedly hawkish. The MPC noted that policy action was required to keep inflation expectations anchored, and “break” the persistence in core inflation. However, the decision of the committee was not unanimous. While the growing dissensions within the committee suggest that the terminal rate — the rate at which the central bank will stop hiking rates and take a pause — is approaching, there is a possibility of further tightening if the situation warrants. As RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has pointed out, adjusting for inflation, the policy rate still trails its pre pandemic level.