Express View on Economic Survey 2023: Reason for optimism

The Economic Survey 2022-23, the annual flagship document of the Ministry of Finance, is carefully optimistic in its assessment of the prospects of the Indian economy over the coming year. The optimism is striking, particularly when the global situation isn’t exactly rosy, with tightening financial conditions and subdued trade growth. The Survey has projected the Indian economy to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, a tad lower than the forecast of 7 per cent for the ongoing financial year. This assessment is at odds with the more pessimistic forecasts by international agencies and other independent evaluations. In its latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund has pegged India’s economic growth to slow down from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023. On similar lines, rating agency Crisil has projected growth at 6 per cent, while investment house Nomura has pegged it even lower. While the Survey’s projections of the decline in growth may not necessarily be incorporated in the Union budget, they nonetheless provide an insight into the government’s views on the state of the economy.