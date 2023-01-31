scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Express View on Economic Survey 2023: Reason for optimism

Economic Survey presents an upbeat assessment of India's economy. But there are more short-term challenges than it lets on

The Survey has devoted an entire chapter to India's medium-term growth outlook. The broad conclusion is encouraging — the twin balance sheet crisis does not appear to be an impediment to growth anymore.
Listen to this article
Express View on Economic Survey 2023: Reason for optimism
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Economic Survey 2022-23, the annual flagship document of the Ministry of Finance, is carefully optimistic in its assessment of the prospects of the Indian economy over the coming year. The optimism is striking, particularly when the global situation isn’t exactly rosy, with tightening financial conditions and subdued trade growth. The Survey has projected the Indian economy to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24, a tad lower than the forecast of 7 per cent for the ongoing financial year. This assessment is at odds with the more pessimistic forecasts by international agencies and other independent evaluations. In its latest World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund has pegged India’s economic growth to slow down from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023. On similar lines, rating agency Crisil has projected growth at 6 per cent, while investment house Nomura has pegged it even lower. While the Survey’s projections of the decline in growth may not necessarily be incorporated in the Union budget, they nonetheless provide an insight into the government’s views on the state of the economy.

Opinion |Economic Survey 2023: A broad-based recovery has lifted all major sectors above pre-pandemic levels. But that is about to be tested by slowing global growth

The Survey’s growth prognosis is based on expectations of robust domestic demand and a pick-up in capital expenditure. It notes that as export growth moderated in the ongoing financial year, domestic consumption rebounded, providing a fillip to economic activity. However, this was largely due to the release of “pent-up” demand. While the Survey expects this rebound to have “lasting power”, to what extent it is sustainable — in the context of elevated inflation eroding purchasing power and an uneven recovery impacting sales of both consumer durables and non-durables — is debatable. On investment activity, the Survey highlights the increasing trend in project announcements and private capex spending. While there are some signs of an uptick in the private investment cycle, these indicate a skew in favour of specific sectors, not a broad-based pick-up. Moreover, the continuing downturn in exports will have ramifications. While the Survey does acknowledge the prospects of sluggish exports, a detailed articulation on the risks to growth from a slowdown in the developed economies — if interest rates remain “higher for longer” — is absent.

The Survey has devoted an entire chapter to India’s medium-term growth outlook. The broad conclusion is encouraging — the twin balance sheet crisis does not appear to be an impediment to growth anymore. Both corporate and banking sector balance sheets are in far better shape, and the credit cycle is poised for an uptick. The Survey emphatically states the Indian economy is well placed to embark on a growth trajectory similar to what it experienced post 2003. This is reassuring. Thus, while the short-term outlook is challenging, favourable demographics, formalisation and digitisation are reasons for optimism in the long run.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 19:11 IST
Next Story

‘Hate speech’ at Mumbai event: Telangana MLA Raja Singh gets fresh notice from Hyderabad police

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
January 31, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Secret US document on nuclear Pakistan
January 31, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Secret US document on nuclear Pakistan

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close