Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Express View on Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The series offers a litmus test for many senior Indian players

India-Australia cricket series are no more about individual players, but contests rich in drama and spectacle

Rohit Sharma hasn't had any eye-catching success yet in the international arena as a captain; with the rise of Hardik Pandya as T20 captain and murmurs to elevate Pandya to captaincy in ODI format as well, this Australian series offers Rohit the chance to ease the pressure of his back.

If India’s astonishing tour of Australia in 2021 proved to be a revelation of their great depth and bench strength, the upcoming home series against Australia offers a litmus test for many of the seniors. Rohit Sharma’s first serious test as captain, for starters. The preparation and vision of Rahul Dravid the coach. Virat Kohli’s chance to show that his recent problems on tracks that aid spin won’t remain an enduring memory. Cheteshwar Pujara’s immediate Test future may also be decided; considering the next big Test series is at the end of the year, if he fails here India might well decide to throw their lot behind younger candidates. If Pujara yet again succeeds against Australia, he will leave behind a Laxman-like legacy.

But above all, the India Australia series has now gone beyond the players. India’s triumph in Australia in 2021 has elevated the contest into the realm of the Ashes. England-Australia contests are a charged battle because of their long history, but India-Australia battles have achieved iconic status on the basis of the quality of cricket involved. Former Australian captain Steve Waugh called India the “last frontier”. Rahul Dravid’s square-cut to bring up a famous triumph in Adelaide 2003, Adam Gilchrist conquering the frontier in 2004, the Harbhajan Singh dominated controversial Monkey-gate series in 2008, the homework gate of 2013, and so on encapsulate the drama and the spectacle. When the excitement around a sporting battle goes beyond the players, it enters a higher realm.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 06:44 IST
