scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Express View on demonetisation: Take note in noteban

Demonetisation passes SC test but dissenting order needs to be read carefully by both RBI and Government — it points to pitfalls ahead

While the decision to demonetise cannot be reversed, the arguments presented in court, and the judgment now have far-reaching implications for the policy-making process and institutional ethos in the country.
Listen to this article
Express View on demonetisation: Take note in noteban
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Six years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, a five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the controversial decision. The 4:1 verdict on Monday rejected the petitions challenging demonetisation, and upheld its legality, with the majority concluding that there was no flaw in the decision-making process. However, the dissenting judgment, authored by Justice B V Nagarathna, has not only called the entire exercise not in accordance with the law but has also raised crucial questions over the RBI’s institutional independence. The central bank would do well to heed those questions.

Justice Nagarathna notes that the proposal for demonetisation “originated” from the central government and that the recommendation was “obtained” from the RBI in the form of an opinion. She points out that the records contained phrases such as — “as desired” by the central government, and that the government had “recommended” — which showed that there was “no independent application of mind” by the RBI. The entire exercise was, after all, carried out in 24 hours. The Indian Express has previously reported how the central bank differed from the government on the effectiveness of demonetisation in tackling the menace of black money in the economy, the problem of fake currency, and its use in terror financing. However, despite those reservations, the RBI failed to convince the government of the folly of the move during the six months that it was in consultations with it on the matter, according to the majority judgment. If demonetisation was a litmus test for its institutional credibility and independence, then the RBI fell short of its duty to impose checks and balances on an executive that could be said to be shortcircuiting due process or even bludgeoning a policy through.

While the decision to demonetise cannot be reversed, the arguments presented in court, and the judgment now, are not of academic interest alone. They have far-reaching implications for the policy-making process and institutional ethos in the country. The Court has done well in not making any pronouncements over the efficacy of demonetisation in meeting its stated objectives, which, incidentally, grew more expansive as the economic pain from the exercise became more evident. The dissenting judgment has differentiated between an exercise carried out on the basis of a mere notification in the official gazette and legislation in Parliament — this distinction seeks to place limits on the exercise of power by an overweening executive, while underlining the supremacy of Parliament. For central banks, which have become important players in the country, wielding far greater sway over economic outcomes than before in a challenging economic climate, the dissenting judgment must be read carefully for the glaring institutional gaps and weaknesses it points to.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 20:02 IST
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo jets off to Saudi Arabia to join Al Nassr

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

January 2, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Fresh Akali talks
January 2, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Fresh Akali talks

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close