The government’s decision to temporarily block Telegram ahead of the re-conducted National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) to medical institutions is an ill-thought-out move. Investigators probing the May 3 exam fiasco believe that the messaging app was used to circulate leaked papers. The National Testing Agency (NTA) — which conducts NEET and other important examinations — has argued that fraudsters were exploiting the platform to spread misinformation. Acting on its recommendation, the government has directed Telegram to disable message-editing features allegedly used to create fake evidence of paper leaks. The NTA’s argument may well be valid. Identifying where the illicit papers appeared is important. But the more crucial question is how this subterfuge escaped scrutiny in the first place. As investigations into last month’s leak have indicated, the roots of the illegal activity lie in the chain of custody which governs the setting, printing, transportation and distribution of the NEET papers. Proscribing one platform will not eliminate these underlying vulnerabilities.

In the aftermath of last month’s exam cancellation, the government has taken some meaningful steps. It has strengthened coordination between the NTA, cybercrime units, and law enforcement agencies. Investigative agencies have widened inquiries into the paper mafia, and law enforcers have clamped down on networks allegedly involved in circulating leaked materials. These targeted actions need to be expanded and given institutional heft. In contrast, the ban on Telegram is a blunt measure that could inconvenience a large section of people. With an estimated 150 million users, the platform is second only to Meta’s WhatsApp in reach. The stringent measures against the messaging app, therefore, speak of executive overreach and go against the principles of proportionality.