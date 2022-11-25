The Right Stuff, a 1984 film based on a non-fiction work by Tom Wolfe, went a long way in cementing the reputation of astronauts as people who have to “push the envelope”. “It takes a special kind of man to volunteer for a suicide mission,” says one of the characters, “especially when it’s on national TV”. The early days of space flight were much more dangerous, and more exclusive, than today. In 2022, the European Space Agency (ESA) has taken its own landmark step. The definition of the “right stuff” — the mental and physical fortitude required to be an astronaut or cosmonaut — has expanded.

At 41, John Mcfall — a Paralympics medallist — will be the first disabled person in the ESA’s astronaut programme. He lost a leg at 19, and since then has achieved peak physical and medical condition. However, this does not guarantee that he will go to space. Like other potential candidates, he will have to undergo a feasibility programme. But it is an expansion that must be lauded — of opportunity, representation, and what it means to be in peak physical and mental condition.

What is the “right stuff”? At the dawn of the space age, the undercurrents of what it meant to be a candidate to undertake the most demanding of jobs were determined by limitations, of imagination, opportunity and resources. Now, fortunately, astronauts can be women, people of colour, and those with disabilities. This may require adjustments and interventions. But that is more than offset by the mental fortitude, the hurdles people have had to cross, just to be considered. And, given that those who push the final frontier are often role models, it’s about time more people like McFall stood on that pedestal.