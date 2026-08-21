The English Premier League is unlikely to pause to shed a tear for the past. The nostalgia induced by the farewell of Pep Guardiola, the most influential manager of his era, and the exodus of his midfield stars, or the departure of Mohamed Salah, one of the finest wingers of all time, will be overtaken by the excitements of the season that unfolds from Saturday night. It will seem like a new product; nine new managers, and a raft of impressionable young footballers who have switched clubs or taken the plunge in the world’s most competitive league.

This season will witness the making of themes and narratives that will define the league in the next half a decade, the filling of voids, a sense of renewal and a quest for the new order. The abiding narrative will be whether Arsenal can defend their title and build a success story like Manchester City. The Gunners have bolstered their midfield and back-line, but there are more lethal front-lines in the league. Both the Manchester neighbours — City and United — have exhilarating attack options. Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have acquired experience-rich players who could pose stiff hurdles for Arsenal. The unglamorous posse of Brighton, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth makes the league more competitive and interesting.